Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

Lionel Messi's name is synonymous with football. Right from the moment the 17-year-old wunderkind made his senior debut for FC Barcelona back in 2004, the left-footed magician from Argentina has racked up several accolades as well as broken numerous records, which may be hard for future generations to breach. Here are 5 reasons why Leo is considered the GOAT (greatest of all time) of football:

1) All time La-Liga top scorer:

Messi made his debut for the 'Blaugrana' back in 2004 and he has since gone on to become the all-time top scorer of La Liga, the Spanish domestic league football. The Argentine has scored for Barcelona a total of 474 goals in 520 appearances. Lionel Messi also holds the record for most home goals (277) and away goals (197) in La Liga history. He has netted against 38 different opponents in La Liga history. His rival Cristiano Ronaldo takes the second spot, with a total of 311 goals, though the Portuguese international had only appeared for his club Real Madrid 292 times.

2) Only player to win four prestigious awards in a single season:

Messi, who holds the record for most number of Ballon d'Or, with 7 wins, is also the only footballer to win the FIFA World Player, Pichichi Trophy and Golden Boot, all during his 2009/10 campaign, when the then 22-year-old won his first Ballon D'or, beating Ronaldo by over 240 points. He then went on to win the Ballon d'Or for 3 consecutive years.

3) Most assists in La Liga:

Apart from being a prolific goal scorer, Messi is also a remarkable playmaker, who along with being the Spanish league's all-time top scorer, also holds the record for most assists provided, with a total of 216. His former teammate and current FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is in second position with 129 assists.

4) Most La-Liga hattricks and most goals in a calendar year

Apart from being crowned La Liga's top scorer in 8 seasons, Messi also holds record for most number of goals scored in the league in a single season, with 50, during the 2011-12 season, while his Portuguese counterpart himself managed 46 goals that same season. Ronaldo came close to breaking Messi's record in the 2014/15 season, but fell short by just 2 goals. Messi also holds record for most goals scored in a calendar year, in 2012, when he scored a total of 91 goals for both club and country.

5) A legend for club and country:

The Argentine made made his senior debut when he was just 18, on 17 August 2005, against Hungary. Messi was brought on at the 63rd minute, only to be sent off just 2 minutes later, following a foul on Hungary's Vilmos Vanczák. He however went on to play for the national team another 150 times, making him the most capped player for Argentina, surpassing Javier Mascherano, who appeared for Argentina 147 times. He took the captain's armband in August 2011, leading them to Copa America glory in 2021. He also went on to become Argentina's top scorer with a total of 90 goals.