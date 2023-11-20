Football injuries cost $767 million in Qatar World Cup year

Injuries to European footballers became more severe after the winter World Cup in Qatar last year, contributing to a nearly 30 per cent annual jump in the cost to clubs of seeing their players sit on the sidelines.

The findings come in a report by City of London insurance firm Howden Group Holdings Ltd., which said clubs in Europe’s leading five leagues suffered a €704.9 million ($767 million) hit from injuries last season, up from €553.6 million the previous season. The report calculates the cost of injuries from players’ salaries and the amount of time they are injured.