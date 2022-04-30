Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54

Mino Raiola, one of the most powerful agents in football who represented Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday.
"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was," the Italian's family said in a message on Twitter.
— Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 30, 2022
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube