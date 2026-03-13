<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-football-federation">All India Football Federation</a> (AIFF) general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kushal-das">Kushal Das</a>, who played a significant role in organising the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the country breathed his last on Friday (March 12).</p><p>The 65-year-old held the position of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiff">AIFF</a> general secretary for 12 years before resigning in 2022 on health grounds.</p><p>Before entering football administration in 2010, Das had served as Chief Financial Officer of the International Cricket Council and International Management Group (IMG) India.</p>.AIFF set strict payment schedule for ISL clubs.<p>During his tenure, the national team qualified for three AFC Asian Cup tournaments besides the country hosting the prestigious FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time in 2017, which he had described as "game changer" for Indian football at the time.</p><p>It was during his tenure that India secured hosting rights for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup and the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.</p><p>Das also played a key role in bringing Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) as a marketing partner of AIFF in 2010, which led to the launch of the Indian Super League (ISL). He often credited this partnership with saving the AIFF from financial crisis after previous broadcasters moved on.</p><p>Under his guidance, the AIFF launched the Golden Baby Leagues and a structured youth development system, including age-group leagues that forced clubs and academies to focus on long-term player pipelines.</p><p>(With AIFF Media inputs)</p>