Former BFC man helps Spain battle Covid-19

Toni Dovale was looking forward to another stint in Asia just a few weeks ago. The Spanish attacker, who donned the blue of Bengaluru FC couple of seasons ago, has done that many times. Following his last stint with Thailand's Royal Thai Navy FC, his agent had closed the deal with another Asian team. Dovale and his wife were packing their bags when the Covid-19 outbreak brought their plans to a screeching halt.

Dovale, who had come back to Spain for Christmas, was now left in a bit of a fix.

"I was preparing to go back to Asia. My agent was closing a deal with a club and I was packing the baggage to leave with my wife," Dovale told DH from La Coruna. "Then the situation started with coronavirus and the government of Asian countries weren't letting Europeans enter. Soon, the lockdown happened here as well."

As the situation deteriorated in Spain, the 29-year-old, a pharmacy graduate from the University of Zaragoza, put aside his boots and pulled on the white coat to help at the pharmacy his family runs in an attempt to help his country battle against the pandemic. To date, Spain has registered over 64,000 cases with a death toll north of 4800.

Having earned the degree just before his move to BFC, Dovale had never put it to use before, thanks to his footballing career that kept him busy and out of Spain this past few years. This was a baptism by fire.

"We (Spain) were not ready to tackle this situation and I decided the best thing to do now is to help my people. Many have died here and they couldn't even say goodbye to their loved ones because they can't meet them. People are dying alone," Dovale, who featured in 13 games and assisted four goals during BFC's run to the Indian Super League final under Albert Roca, said.

"I have fear like everyone else but this is the moment to step forward and help each other. Everyone is scared, they are coming to the pharmacy asking for things and it is very difficult to help them. There are not enough thermometers, hand sanitisers, paracetamols or face masks. I'm using kitchen paper (kitchen tissue) to build my own mask. My wife is pregnant and she's at home and I need to be careful. But I feel I can't stay home with what everyone is going through in my country," he remarked.

As he powers through the troubled times, the quick-footed attacker -- who turned out for Celta Vigo, Leganes, Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Kansas City and East Bengal among others -- is hopeful for some light at the end of the tunnel.

"I train every day at 7 am with all the equipment I have with me. After that, I have to go and help the people (at the pharmacy). We want this over and everybody can get their lives back. I miss football so much and the first thing I want to do when it's all over is play football," he said.

And he's also thankful for all the supportive messages coming in. "Bengaluru and East Bengal fans have been sending a lot of messages and wishes. It's very nice of them," he signed off.