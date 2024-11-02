Home
Former India defender Anas Edathodika announces retirement from professional football

Taking to his social media handles on Saturday, Edathodika shared an emotional video of his accolades, besides penning a passionate note.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:12 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 15:12 IST
