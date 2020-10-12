Former India football captain Chapman no more

Former India footballer Carlton Chapman passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday. He was 49.

He vomited in the early hours of Monday and was rushed to the hospital but passed away due to cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Chapman was living in his sister's house in Bengaluru. The funeral will be on Tuesday.

The midfielder maestro played for the national team between 1991 and 2001 and even captained the side.

He started his career with Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru in the mid-80s and played for Southern Blues. Chapman then left the city early in his career as bigger clubs came for the talented midfielder.

During his career, the Austin Town-born medio represented Tata Football Academy as a cadet before moving to the professional realms and playing for East Bengal, JCT Mills, and FC Kochin. He enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning the National Football League and multiple cup competitions.

After retirement, his coaching career mostly comprised of second division teams with spells at Tata Football Academy, Royal Wahingdoh, and Bhawanipore FC. He also coached Students Union. Chapman was working as technical director of Quartz Football Club in Kerala.