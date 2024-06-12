Former Indian footballer and celebrated coach T K Chathunni dies

Kochi: T K Chathunni, a former Indian football player and coach, died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital here, members of Kerala football fraternity said here.

Chathunni, 79, was undergoing treatment for cancer.

As a defender, he played for Kerala and Goa in the prestigious Santhosh Trophy. After his playing career, Chathunni transitioned to coaching.

One of the finest coaches in Indian football, Chathunni had a significant impact on the game for over 40 years. He coached several well-known teams, including Mohun Bagan, Dempo Goa and FC Cochin. In 1979, he became the coach of Kerala's Santhosh Trophy team.

Chathunni also authored an autobiography titled Football My Soul, reflecting on his life and career in football.