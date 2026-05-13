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Former Mohun Bagan president Tutu Bose dies at 79

Bose is survived by his sons Srinjay and Soumik. Srinjay is the current Mohun Bagan secretary.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:49 IST
FootballSports NewsMohun Bagan

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