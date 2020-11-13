'France vs Fiji rugby match postponed due to Covid-19'

France vs Fiji rugby match postponed due to Covid-19: Fiji team

Two Fiji players tested positive for Covid-19 and more tests have been carried out on the Fiji squad

AFP
AFP, Marcoussis,
  • Nov 13 2020, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 17:39 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

An international rugby match between France and Fiji scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after two Fiji players tested positive for Covid-19, members of the South Pacific islanders' entourage said.

More tests have been carried out on the Fiji squad but the organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup match that was to be played behind closed doors in Vannes in northwestern France have already decided that it should not go ahead.

One of the players infected is wing Semi Radradra, who plays for English club Bristol Bears, according to the Fiji team sources who asked not to be identified.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rugby
sports

What's Brewing

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

Sehwag calls Glenn Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader'

Sehwag calls Glenn Maxwell a '10-crore cheerleader'

'Chhalaang' review: A good mix of drama and romance

'Chhalaang' review: A good mix of drama and romance

These newbies stole the show at IPL 2020

These newbies stole the show at IPL 2020

 