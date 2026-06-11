Free FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming in India? Here's what football fans should know

<p>Good news for football fans in India: you won't need a paid subscription to catch some of the biggest matches of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=FIFA%20World%20Cup%202026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a>. While Zee Entertainment has been confirmed as the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India, viewers will also be able to watch some of the tournament's biggest matches for free on DD Sports.</p><p>Viewers across the country can watch marquee fixtures such as the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final on DD Sports without paying for a subscription, subject to the broadcaster's coverage arrangements.</p><p>The move is expected to significantly expand the tournament's reach in India, where interest in global football events has been steadily growing.</p>.<p>Fans looking to follow every game, however, will still need access to the official rights holder's television or digital platforms, as DD Sports is set to air only select high-profile matches.</p><p>For millions of households with access to DD Free Dish and DD Sports, the decision offers an easy and cost-free way to enjoy some of the tournament's biggest moments, including the crowning of the next world champions.</p>