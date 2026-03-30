<p>The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has found itself in the centre of a controversy as its president Kalyan Chaubey has been accused of harassment by women's committee head Valanka Alemao.</p><p>Valanka accused Chaubey and other AIFF officials of making attempts to "suppress her voice".</p><p>“I wish to place on record the entirely disgusting behaviour of the AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President Mr N A Haris and Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan. I feel deeply prejudiced and I found that several attempts were made by the President to suppress my voice," said Valanka, in a letter addressed to the Executive Committee members, which was reported by many media outlets.</p>.AIFF set strict payment schedule for ISL clubs.<p>Valanka's allegations pertain to the Executive Committee meeting held at the Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi, on Sunday (March 29). </p><p>“The President made remarks against me which were unnecessary and disrespectful. He raised his tone time and again beyond an acceptable decibel with the intention to intimidate me. Throughout the course of the meeting, I was consistently targeted,” added Valanka in the formal letter. </p><p>The AIFF Women's Committee head's allegations comes close on the heels of her stand off her stand-off with Chaubey.</p><p>The AIFF Women's Committee chief had recently flagged what she described as a "series of blunders" during India’s dismal campaign in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia. </p>