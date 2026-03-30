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Fresh trouble in AIFF as Kalyan Chaubey faces harassment allegation

Valanka Alemao accused AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and other AIFF officials of making attempts to 'suppress voice'.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:21 IST
FootballSports NewsAIFFAll India Football Federation

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