Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Frustrated Martinez rues Man United's missed chances in West Ham loss

Manchester United, despite many chances in the first half, failed to find the back of the net, including Dalot who went past the goalkeeper and squandered a sitter in front of an empty goal.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 06:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 06:13 IST
FootballSports NewsManchester United

Follow us on :

Follow Us