Frustrated Martinez rues Man United's missed chances in West Ham loss

<p>Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez was left frustrated with his side's 2-1 loss at West Ham United on Sunday, their fourth loss in nine Premier League matches.</p><p>The Argentina international, who joined in 2022, rued the chances United missed in the first half, with Alejandro Garnacho hitting the crossbar and Lukasz Fabianski's diving save denying Casemiro.</p>.Liverpool second after Arsenal draw; Ten Hag in hot seat after Man United loss to West Ham.<p>"Today we played very well in the first half, but in the second half we dropped (our level)," Martinez told <em>MUTV</em>.</p><p>"I hate to lose and I hated losing that (game) and in this club, it is not what we want."</p><p>United have only three wins in the league as they sit 14th with 11 points.</p><p>"I am so frustrated honestly... we miss (so) many chances and it is difficult to accept it, but we have to. That is it," the 26-year-old added.</p><p>"We'll give everything to put this club where it deserves (to be)."</p><p>United will host Chelsea in their next league game on Sunday, after Wednesday's League Cup clash with Leicester City.</p>