Fullkrug goal earns Dortmund 1-0 first-leg win over PSG in UCL semi-finals

Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug fired in a first-half goal to seal a 1-0 victory over visitors Paris St Germain in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Nico Schlotterbeck floated a pass into Fullkrug's path and the Germany forward controlled the ball with a perfect first touch before drilling a low shot past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 36th minute.

PSG, fresh from being crowned Ligue 1 champions and desperate to win their first ever Champions League trophy, found it hard going against a disciplined German defence, especially in the first half with forward Kylian Mbappe largely neutralised.