Funeral of ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden

Eriksson announced in January that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer and spent much of the ensuing months reconnecting with many of the places and people central to his career before he died last month.

The funeral took place in Torsby, a rural town of fewer than 5,000 people near the border with Norway, and was attended by several hundred people inside the church, including Beckham.

Hundreds more followed the service on a big screen set up outside, local police said, and the funeral was given blanket coverage by Swedish media.

After the one-hour service, the coffin was led in procession to a nearby community centre while a brass band played music including "You'll Never Walk Alone", the anthem of English club Liverpool, whom Eriksson supported and coached in a legends game in March.

Tributes flowed in from prime ministers, clubs and former players on news of his death while national teams including England and Sweden played with black arm bands during the recent international break.

Eriksson, known in Sweden simply as "Svennis", led England to the 2002 and 2006 World Cup quarterfinals, and to the 2004 European Championship, managing a golden generation of players that besides Beckham included stars such as Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

He began building his international reputation when he guided Swedish club IFK Gothenburg to the UEFA Cup title in 1982 and went on to win silverware as coach of Portugal's Benfica and Italian clubs AS Roma, Lazio and Sampdoria.

Unable to end England's trophy drought, he left the helm of the national side in 2006, going on to coach Manchester City and Leicester City as well as Mexico and Ivory Coast and clubs in China and the Philippines.

Curt Agren, watching the funeral on the screen outside the church wearing an IFK jersey, shorts and cap, reflected on Eriksson's importance for the club. "He is the greatest we've had in the whole world," he told local news agency TT.