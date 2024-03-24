Germany beat hosts France 2-0 after record-breaking Wirtz goal

The goal was a few hundredths of a second faster than the previous German best, Lukas Podolski's seventh-second goal against Ecuador in 2013.

The hosts gradually took control and Kylian Mbappe forced a fine save from Germany's Marc Andre ter Stegen to protect their lead in the 26th minute.

"We had a very good start and the kickoff was planned exactly that way," Germany's Nagelsmann said.

"It was important to protect the lead and after the break we improved further and carved out more chances. I am very satisfied with the way we fought. It is what we wish, to give it all every time.

"We got a confidence boost from this game. We are on a good path and played a very good game today."

France pushed for an equaliser with Ousmane Dembele and Adrien Rabiot but it was the Germans, under pressure to improve after only two wins in their last 10 matches before Saturday, who scored again.

They doubled their lead early in the second half with Wirtz picking out Jamal Musiala with a cross and he cut back for Kai Havertz to finish the move.