Germany weather storm to beat Denmark and reach quarters

The hosts established an unassailable lead in the 68th minute, however, when Musiala ran on to a ball over the top and curled home his third goal of the tournament to put Germany into the last eight, where they will face Spain or Georgia.

Musiala equalled Georgia's Georges Mikautadze as Euro 2024 top-scorer with three goals, as Germany recorded their first major tournament knockout win for eight years after being eliminated in the group stage at the last two World Cups and in the Euro 2020 last 16.

Germany started the game fast and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was forced to make several save as Denmark struggled to create any type of combinations, barely crossing the halfway line in the first 15 minutes.

Buried deep with a back five that was just trying to survive Germany’s onslaught, Denmark were lucky to avoid conceding in the opening half an hour.

They grew into the game, however, and Christian Eriksen almost scored from a counter-attack before the match was suspended in the 35th minute due to lightning and thunder as torrential rain poured down at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

Schmeichel save

The game was stopped for over 20 minutes when referee Michel Oliver ordered the players to return to the pitch for a brief warm-up and Germany almost scored when Havertz’s header was brilliantly saved by Schmeichel.

Denmark thought they had taken the lead when Andersen fired in a lose ball inside the box after a free kick, but the effort was ruled out by the VAR.

Three minutes later, VAR intervened again to flag to the referee a handball inside the box by Andersen, who accidentally touched David Raum's cross with his right hand.

Havertz scored with a tidy finish as the stadium exploded in joy and, with Denmark chasing an equaliser, they were often exposed to counter-attacks and Havertz and Leroy Sane missed good close-range chances.

Musiala did not waste his opportunity, however, as he burst on to a long pass and placed a calm finish past Schmeichel to secure Germany's place in the quarter-finals where they will play Spain or Georgia.

Germany could have won by a larger margin, but Florian Wirtz had a late effort ruled out for offside and Schmeichel made a fine save to deny Havertz from close range.

"It feels really good," Germany defender and player of the match Antonio Rudiger told German television station ZDF.

"I think everybody who watched the match will be of the opinion that we were dominant from the start. The only criticism you can have is that we missed too many chances."