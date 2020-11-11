Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski out of Belgium squad

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski out of Belgium squad

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge

AP
AP, Brussels,
  • Nov 11 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 16:40 ist
Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski. Credit: Twitter/@kaminski26

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England's second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain.

Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.

Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belgium
COVID-19
Coronavirus
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

 