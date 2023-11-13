Going into international break, injuries in top 4 Premier League teams

As the Premier League heads into the break, let us take a look at the injuries that have impacted the top four teams this season.

Manchester City

1. Kevin De Bruyne suffered a thigh injury for which he had to go under the knife. KDB is expected to join the team by the second week of December.

2. Sergio Gomez is out of the team after suffering an ankle injury. He is expected to return after the break.

3. John Stones picked up a muscle injury and is also expected to return after the break.

Liverpool

1. Thiago Alcantara suffered a groin/hip/pelvic Injury and is expected to return by January next year.

2. Andrew Robertson suffered a shoulder injury and is also expected to return by January next year.

3. Curtis Jones has suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be back after the international break.

4. Stefan Bajcetic Maquieira has Calf/Shin/Heel Injury and there is no news on his return yet.