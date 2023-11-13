Going into international break, injuries in top 4 Premier League teams

The final international break of this year in the Premier League begins on November 13th and ends on November 21, 2023.
The final play-off qualifiers for the Euros and international friendlies are scheduled for the international break. This is the second break after September. After the November break, there is no halt in action until March of next year. England play Malta and Macedonia, while the Scotland team will face Norway during this break.
Injuries have played spoilsport for many clubs this season and have impacted team's performances. Earlier, Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier was seen getting angry at fans about the number of injuries they have been playing with. After the team’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth, when Newcastle players went to applaud the fans who came in support, one angry fan commented on Newcastle’s performance, to which Kieran Trippier responded by saying “ “Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?”.
Watch the video below:
As the Premier League heads into the break, let us take a look at the injuries that have impacted the top four teams this season.
1. Kevin De Bruyne suffered a thigh injury for which he had to go under the knife. KDB is expected to join the team by the second week of December.
2. Sergio Gomez is out of the team after suffering an ankle injury. He is expected to return after the break.
3. John Stones picked up a muscle injury and is also expected to return after the break.
1. Thiago Alcantara suffered a groin/hip/pelvic Injury and is expected to return by January next year.
2. Andrew Robertson suffered a shoulder injury and is also expected to return by January next year.
3. Curtis Jones has suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be back after the international break.
4. Stefan Bajcetic Maquieira has Calf/Shin/Heel Injury and there is no news on his return yet.
1. Thomas Partey has a thigh injury and is currently under treatment. No news as of now about his return.
2. Martin Odegaard has a Groin/Hip/Pelvic injury and is expected to be back after the international break.
3. Cedric Soares is suffering from a viral illness and is expected to be back after the international break.
4. Gabriel Fernando de Jesus is suffering a thigh injury and is also expected to be back in action after the international break.
5. Emile Smith Rowe who is healing from a knee injury is expected to join the team after the international break.
6. Jurrien Timber is also suffering from a knee injury and there is no expected date of return for him.
1. Ivan Perisic has a ligament injury in his right knee and is expected to come back only in June of next year.
2. Micky van de Ven suffers from a hamstring injury and is expected to be back in January next year.
3. James Maddison has an ankle injury and is also expected to be back in January next year.
4. Ryan Sessegnon suffers from a thigh injury and is also expected to join the team in January next year.
5. Manor Solomon has a knee Injury and is expected to be back in action in January next year.
6. Richarlison de Andrade has a groin/hip/pelvic Injury and is expected to join back the team in December this year.
7. Alfie Malik Whiteman has undergone surgery following an injury to his ankle and there is no news of when he will be able to be back in action.
The Premier League season ends on May 19, 2024.