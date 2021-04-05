Greenwood strikes as Man United stage comeback to defeat Brighton 2-1

Greenwood strikes as Man United defeat Brighton 2-1

The result left second-placed United on 60 points from 30 games, 14 behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood headed an opportunist late winner to secure a 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out an early Danny Welbeck opener for the visitors.

The result left second-placed United on 60 points from 30 games, 14 behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more and four ahead of third-placed Leicester City. Brighton stayed 16th on 32 points, six points above the relegation zone.

Welbeck struck against his former club in the 13th minute after Greenwood had hit the post for United and Jakub Moder missed a chance to double Brighton's lead when he shaved the crossbar shortly after they went ahead.

Moder also came close for Brighton on the stroke of halftime before Rashford took a Bruno Fernandes pass in his stride and levelled with a clinical side-footed finish in the 62nd minute.

Brighton striker Neil Maupay's shot flashed across the face of goal in the 72nd before Greenwood got on the end of a speculative Paul Pogba volley in the 83rd to turn the tide as Lewis Dunk was unable to clear his header off the line.

Brighton piled on some late pressure but United held out to consolidate their position in the Champions League places.

