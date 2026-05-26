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Homesportsfootball

Grounded Shreyas Patil dares to live the big football dream

The Belagavi-born boy immediately caught the eye of the scouts and was drafted into the under-10 BFC team after standout performances.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 18:45 IST
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