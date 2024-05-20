Guardiola says 'closer to leaving than staying' after latest Man City triumph

Manchester: Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday minutes after steering them to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

"The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying," the Spaniard told Sky News, before clarifying that there would be no immediate departure from the club he has managed since 2016.

"We have talked with the club - my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years - we will see."

At a news conference, Guardiola did not elaborate beyond saying he was naturally tired after another mammoth effort that ended in a remarkable sixth title in seven years for City.

But he reassured fans that he was up for the challenge of next weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester United and would no doubt find the motivation again for the next Premier League season as he has done repeatedly.

Guardiola was modest about his latest achievement, saying other managers such as Manchester United's Alex Ferguson had achieved more than him in the past.

And he was full of praise for this season's rivals, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who pushed him throughout.

"We competed incredibly well again and at the end, for a little margin, we won it, we did it ... We have done something incredible," he said, lavishing praise on his players.