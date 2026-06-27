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Homesportsfootball

Gueye double helps five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

Survival was on the line ⁠as both sides entered the match needing to win to stay in the ‌hunt for one of the last eight ​spots in the round of 32.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 00:35 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 00:35 IST
senegalFootballIraqFifa world cup

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