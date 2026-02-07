Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Gyokeres double as Arsenal outclass Sunderland to extend lead

After Martin ‌Zubimendi's stunning first-half strike, Gyokeres came on as a substitute and netted twice ⁠as Arsenal's title charge gathered steam while ‌Sunderland dropped to ninth in the standings.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 18:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 18:38 IST
FootballSports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us