Haaland rescues Dortmund to keep Bayern Munich waiting

  • Jun 13 2020, 22:11 ist
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match Fortuna Duesseldorf v Borussia Dortmund on June 13, 2020 in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Credit: AFP

Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday that keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Dortmund were heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home Manuel Akanji's cross seconds from time to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.

The result means second-placed Dortmund are now four points behind Bayern, who host Borussia Moenchengladbach later, with three matches remaining.

Hansi Flick's Bayern will have to wait until at least mid-week, when they face Werder Bremen away, for their next chance to be crowned champions.

Health Ministry okays HCQ for early course of COVID-19

'Baby dragons' go on display in Slovenia

'Females in India may have higher COVID-19 death risk'

Centre bats for digital payment in public transport

 