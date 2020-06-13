Haaland rescues Dortmund to keep Bayern Munich waiting

Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund in their 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday that keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Dortmund were heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home Manuel Akanji's cross seconds from time to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.

The result means second-placed Dortmund are now four points behind Bayern, who host Borussia Moenchengladbach later, with three matches remaining.

Hansi Flick's Bayern will have to wait until at least mid-week, when they face Werder Bremen away, for their next chance to be crowned champions.