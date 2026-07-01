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Haaland shakes off Ivory Coast shackles to haul Norway into World Cup last 16

He was beaming from ear to ear as the Norwegian World Cup adventure was extended at least until their showdown with Brazil on Sunday.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 23:13 IST
FootballSports NewsNorway

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