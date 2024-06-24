Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi: 10 greatest moments of the Argentine superstar's career

"Here’s Messi, away from 2, 3, 4.. Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful! How good is he! A mere supernatural goal from Lionel Messi! He has wriggled and tiptoed his way to the gates of Wembley Stadium. He is just brilliant. Best player in the world bar none." - Peter Drury's animated voice as he tries to make sense of Lionel Messi's wondrous solo goal against Real Madrid in 2010-11's UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, still reverberates in the ears of countless football enthusiasts across the world.

From spearheading Pep Guardiola's iconic Barcelona side to winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, the little magician has done it all in the game of football. As the record 8-time Ballon d'Or winner turns 37 today, we look back at the most memorable moments (among too many) of the Argentine's legendary career: