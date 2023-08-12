Harry Kane leaves Spurs and PL behind in search of glory

Harry Kane was once seen as a "one-season wonder" when he burst onto the scene for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 but as the England captain leaves to ply his trade abroad for the first time in his career, the Premier League bids goodbye to one of its greatest.

Kane signed a four-year contract with Bayern Munich on Saturday in a deal reportedly worth 100 million euros ($109.44 million), leaving boyhood club Spurs after a protracted transfer saga.

When then-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino took a gamble in 2014 on 21-year-old Kane, who grew up in London, little did he know the striker's name would echo around the club's stadium to the chorus of "He's one of our own" for years to come.

Nearly a decade later, with 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham -- which includes three Premier League Golden Boots for top scorer of the season -- Kane departs as the north London club's all-time leading scorer.