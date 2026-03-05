<p>Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence by a Greek court over a 2020 incident in Mykonos,, as per <a href="https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/13515144/harry-maguire-manchester-united-and-england-defender-handed-15-month-suspended-sentence-after-guilty-verdict-over-mykonos-incident-in-2020">Sky Sports </a>reports.</p><p>It may be recalled that in 2020, the England international was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery and violence against public employees after his arrest in a brawl in which two police officers were assaulted.</p>.Maguire deserves England recall, says Man United boss Amorim.<p>Maguire, who was detained for two days following the incident and denied any wrongdoing, was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, but was granted a full retrial after appealing against Greek court convictions on multiple charges.</p><p>In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing nullified Maguire's conviction before a full retrial in a more senior court. His retrial was postponed many times. Maguire faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery. The 32-year-old was convicted on all three counts, but will face no prison time. His legal team will appeal against the guilty verdict, the <em>Sky Sports</em> report added.</p><p>Maguire's brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were also found guilty of offences related to the incident and received suspended prison sentences in 2020. They also denied any wrongdoing.</p><p>Maguire can challenge the decision at Greece's Supreme Court in Athens.</p><p><br>(With inputs from agencies)</p>