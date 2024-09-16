Hearing into Manchester City's 115 alleged financial breaches set to kick off

Should City be found guilty of some or all of the charges they could face penalties or huge fines, points deductions or even demotion from the Premier League.

That would also put a huge asterisk over one of the most successful periods of any club in English soccer history.

City have won eight Premier League titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups, six League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup since being bought by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

Manager Pep Guardiola, the mastermind of the team since 2016, welcomes the start of the trial, saying before the weekend that City are innocent until proven guilty.

"It starts soon and then (hopefully) finishes soon. An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision," Guardiola told reporters.

"We're going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know, what I read for many, many years.