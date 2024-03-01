Heartwarming support: Cristiano Ronaldo receives touching gesture from Al Nassr fans amid suspension

In a thrilling Saudi Pro League fixture, Al Nassr drew 4-4 with Al Hazm. But more than the scoreline and the eight goals scored, it was the support of Al Nassr fans to their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo that caught the attention of the world.

As per the Hindustan Times, this gesture occurred in response to Cristiano's suspension following an alleged offensive gesture towards Al Shabab fans post Al Nassr's 3-2 victory on Sunday. The incident occurred after the final whistle, where Ronaldo was seen cupping his ear and making repeated hand motions near his pelvic area in reaction to 'Messi' chants.

Apart from his suspension, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation also fined Ronaldo 10,000 Saudi riyals for the Federation and 20,000 riyals for Al Shabab to cover the complaint filing fees. This decision is non-appealable.

While the alleged incident wasn't captured on television, it has garnered criticism from former players and commentators. Ronaldo defended himself by explaining to the committee that the gesture was a common celebration in Europe, signifying victory.