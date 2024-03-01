Heartwarming support: Cristiano Ronaldo receives touching gesture from Al Nassr fans amid suspension

In a thrilling Saudi Pro League fixture, Al Nassr drew 4-4 with Al Hazm. But more than the scoreline and the eight goals scored, it was the support of Al Nassr fans to their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo that caught the attention of the world.
As per the Hindustan Times, this gesture occurred in response to Cristiano's suspension following an alleged offensive gesture towards Al Shabab fans post Al Nassr's 3-2 victory on Sunday. The incident occurred after the final whistle, where Ronaldo was seen cupping his ear and making repeated hand motions near his pelvic area in reaction to 'Messi' chants.
Apart from his suspension, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation also fined Ronaldo 10,000 Saudi riyals for the Federation and 20,000 riyals for Al Shabab to cover the complaint filing fees. This decision is non-appealable.
While the alleged incident wasn't captured on television, it has garnered criticism from former players and commentators. Ronaldo defended himself by explaining to the committee that the gesture was a common celebration in Europe, signifying victory.
Ronaldo responded to the fans' beautiful gesture of support for him, as he became emotional following their gesture:
As for the match and its results, the draw means Al Nassr are now six points behind league leaders Al Hilal, who also have a game in hand. The result could have been different if the former Manchester United player was on the field.
Talisca netted a penalty in the 31st minute of the first half, granting Al Nassr a 1-0 advantage. However, Al Hazm levelled the score with Ahmad Al Mhemaid's strike in the 53rd minute of the second half. Talisca reclaimed the lead for Al Nassr in the 61st minute. Al Hazm responded once more, with Toze finding the net in the 66th minute.
Talisca restored Al Nassr's lead in the 71st minute, only for Al Hazm to equalise yet again through Faiz Selemani's goal in the 84th minute. Sadio Mane then gave Al Nassr a late lead in injury time, but Paulo Ricardo's goal in the ninth minute of injury time secured a 4-4 draw for Al Hazm.
