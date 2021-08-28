How Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United transfer happened

After much speculations, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a deal with Manchester United on Friday, returning to the club he started his Premier League career with. However, a lot of drama had unfolded before the final confirmation.

Having being linked by the media with various clubs, and many reports speculating his transfer, the soccer star took to Instagram to clarify the "frivolous way in which his future was being discussed in the media." The post dated August 18, clarified that he would not be going back to Real Madrid, because his story there had "already been written."

So how did Ronaldo end up with United?

A few weeks ago, rumours started doing the rounds that Ronaldo wanted to transfer from Juventus. On Thursday the team boss, Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo asked to leave the club immediately.

The separation comes as Ronaldo had one year left on his contract, and was looking for what would probably be his last big deal.

When news came in that Manchester City was looking to sign Ronaldo, manager of Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knew that he had to talk to his bosses and stop the football star from joining United's local rivals. To allow Ronaldo to join their fiercest rivals, without a fight, would bring them down in front of their fans, supporters, and players.

Meanwhile, Manchester City were also pursuing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, which failed.

According to various reports, it took a combination of calls and messages from Sir Alex Ferguson, Bruno Fernandes and ex-Manchester United players to convince Ronaldo to return to United.

Ronaldo joined United for a fee of €15 million, with an additional €7 million in add-ons, for a period of two years.