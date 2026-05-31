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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Qatar's strategic investment in PSG transformed the club into a European football powerhouse through 'soft-power' tactics.
Key points
• Qatari ownership goals
Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought PSG in 2011 to project Qatar's sporting ambitions globally, using the club as a branding tool.
• Brand-building strategy
PSG's high-profile signings (Messi, Neymar, Mbappé) and global marketing aimed to elevate both the club and Qatar's international profile.
• Champions League breakthrough
After years of near-misses, PSG won back-to-back Champions League titles under Luis Enrique, signalling a new era of dominance.
• Soft-power success
Qatar's investment in PSG contributed to its successful 2022 World Cup bid and global recognition of its sporting ambitions.
• Future ambitions
Al Khelaifi's vision includes expanding PSG's commercial reach, with plans for a London superstore to rival top European clubs.
Key statistics
$82m
QSI's initial investment in PSG
12 of the last 14
PSG's Ligue 1 titles under Qatari ownership
55 years
Years since PSG's last Champions League win before 2020
14 years
Qatari ownership duration at PSG
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 31 May 2026, 06:10 IST