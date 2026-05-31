Qatar's strategic investment in PSG transformed the club into a European football powerhouse through 'soft-power' tactics.

In one line

Key points

• Qatari ownership goals Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought PSG in 2011 to project Qatar's sporting ambitions globally, using the club as a branding tool.

• Brand-building strategy PSG's high-profile signings (Messi, Neymar, Mbappé) and global marketing aimed to elevate both the club and Qatar's international profile.

• Champions League breakthrough After years of near-misses, PSG won back-to-back Champions League titles under Luis Enrique, signalling a new era of dominance.

• Soft-power success Qatar's investment in PSG contributed to its successful 2022 World Cup bid and global recognition of its sporting ambitions.