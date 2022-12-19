How the world reacted to the 'best World Cup final ever'

In 2009, Adidas ran a commercial showcasing Lionel Messi's skills, narrating that one night some magic happened - some kind of alchemy, that made the Argentinian the spark of his team. Messi - who had made his World Cup debut in 2006 - had shown the world by this time that the little magician was truly special. However, in his illustrious career, one plaudit had eluded him, until last night.

The little boy from Rosario suffered heartbreak in the 2014 final when Germany netted one past Argentina in extra time to lift the trophy. In 2018, Argentina's run was routed, and in 2022 France eked out the game to the very end, to a nailbiting penalty shootout, but neither destiny nor Lionel Messi would be denied any longer.

After yesterday's game, Adidas put out another post featuring Messi at various times in his life, holding up a younger version of the Argentinian with the World Cup trophy in his hand. Their iconic tagline "Impossible is nothing" came true for Argentina, who saw France's Kylian Mbappe score a hat-trick to deny them their initial two-goal lead, and then Messi's goal in extra time which gave the Albiceleste some breathing space after the Les Bleus had managed to turn around the World Cup final on its head in 97 seconds.

However, when the game went to penalties, it was anybody's guess who might emerge victorious. But, Argentina had one more card to play - Aston Villa's Emi Martinez, who was described as a "mentality monster" by a freelance football writer.

He’s in your head and he’ll be in your dreams, that’s the mentality monster you’ve got in front of you, he’s the miles high wall surrounding Valhalla that you just can’t get over — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) December 18, 2022

He added, "When you go into a penalty shootout with Emi Martinez, you’re no longer in a stadium, you’re in a box and it’s just you and him and every second that goes by, that box closes in, getting smaller and smaller as he laughs like a madman."

Be it Martinez, Di Maria, Messi, or Mbappe - most agree that this World Cup final has been one of the greatest final games in the competition's history. Here are some reactions that came in after the match.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, who had expressed support for Messi ahead of the final said: "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever."

FIFA itself tweeted this was the best final ever.

The best #FIFAWorldCup Final ever. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Chess champion Garry Kasparov also hailed it as the best World Cup final ever and the Russian grandmaster added that he's seen all of them since 1970.

Best World Cup final I’ve ever seen, and I’ve watched all of them since 1970! Felicidades to my friends in Argentina, una victoria muy merecida! 🇦🇷 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 18, 2022

Former Manchester United star and English national team player Wayne Rooney also concurred that this has been the best World Cup match and while France put in a good effort, the congratulations goes to Argentina.

What a game. For me the the best ever #WorldCupFinal. Great effort from France but congratulations goes to Argentina, a proper team effort. @FIFAWorldCup #Qatar22 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 18, 2022

John Terry, the stalwart Chelsea and England national team defender also congratulated Messi.

Congratulations @leomessi 🏆 & 🇦🇷

That has to be the best game I have ever watched ,it was a privilege to be at and witness the Greatest ever player of my generation win the World Cup.@emi_martinez26 Congratulations mate. 🧤🏆 pic.twitter.com/LUgxOrIrrD — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 19, 2022

He added, "That has to be the best game I have ever watched ,it was a privilege to be at and witness the Greatest ever player of my generation win the World Cup."

As La Scaloneta add another star to their jersey and Mbappe has managed to show the world just who is likely to take centre stage as the last generation's greats gradually fade away, the UEFA Champions League perhaps had the perfect reaction to the World Cup final.

Football. Nothing beats it. — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 18, 2022

"Football. Nothing beats it."