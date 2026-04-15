<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fc-bengaluru-united">FC Bengaluru United</a> bagged their first match of the I-League 2 season as a first-half brace from their striker Akshunna Tyagi saw the hosts beat Manipur's NEROCA FC 2-1 at the Dravid Padukone CoE here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Tyagi opened the scoring from a glancing header at the 22nd minute following a well-kept corner kick by Allen Lyngdoh. His second goal came from the spot at the 35th minute after NEROCA's winger Khanngam Horam fouled Ashley Alban Koli inside the box following a set-piece.</p>.<p>Former I-League 2 champions tried to get back into the game but missed three clear-cut chances, including two to the woodworks but at the end had to be content with consolatory goal through Phijam Sanathoi Meetei late in the added time (90+7th).</p>.I-League 2: SC Bengaluru post maiden win of season.<p>Meanwhile, Assam's Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC walloped MYJ-GMSC 4-0 at KASA Stadium in Karbi Anglong. Kevisanyu Peseyie (84th, 90th) scored a late brace after Rahul Kumar Paswan (16th) and Lalsiem Chongloi (57th) found the net earlier in the match.</p>.<p>FCBU (five points in three matches) moved to fifth spot with the victory behind SC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>, who are ahead on goal difference. Both teams are two points behind table toppers United SC while NEROCA are dead last with just a point in four matches.</p>.<p><strong>Result</strong></p><p>FCBU: 2 (Akshunna Tyagi 22nd, 35th) bt NEROCA: 1 (Phijam Sanathoi Meetei 90+7th).</p>