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I-League 2: Akshunna Tyagi brace seals victory for FC Bengaluru United

Tyagi opened the scoring from a glancing header at the 22nd minute following a well-kept corner kick by Allen Lyngdoh.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:34 IST
FootballSports NewsFC Bengaluru United

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