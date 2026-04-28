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I League 2: SC Bengaluru, FC Bengaluru United suffer identical defeats

The Karbi Anglong forward utilised the space on offer during a counter-attack while goalkeeper could do little to stop the powerful strike.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 03:38 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 03:38 IST
BengaluruFootballSports NewsBengaluru FC

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