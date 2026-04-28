<p>Bengaluru: Both SC Bengaluru and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/indian-super-league-bengaluru-fcs-title-hopes-on-the-edge-3980047">FC Bengaluru</a> United slumped to identical 0-1 defeats in their respective I-League 2 matches played at different venues on Monday.</p>.<p>SCB, playing hosts to Assam side Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC at Dravid-Padukone CoE here, failed to grab multiple openings after going down early to a goal by Kevisanyu Peseyie (9th minute).</p>.<p>The Karbi Anglong forward utilised the space on offer during a counter-attack while goalkeeper could do little to stop the powerful strike.</p>.<p>Mohanraj Nallappan-coached Bengaluru United, on the other hand, travelled to the national capital to go down to Sudeva Delhi FC following a second-half goal by Harmanpreet Singh (51st) at the Sudeva Residential Academy.</p>.I-League 2: SC Bengaluru post maiden win of season.<p>This was the second defeat of the season for FCBU, who remained third with eight points in five matches, and are ahead on goal difference to Karbi Anglong. </p>.<p>M Govindaraju-coached SCB (5 points from 5), on the other hand, suffered consecutive defeats and have slumped to seventh spot on the table and are a point above bottom-placed NEROCA FC.</p>.<p>SCB will travel to Delhi for their next match against Sudeva on May 3 while FCBU will host table-toppers Delhi FC on the same day.</p>.<p>Earlier on Sunday, Himanshu Jangra hat-trick helped Delhi FC (13 points from 5) consolidated their position with a 6-1 thrashing of Mumbai's MY-GMSC at Minerva Academy in Mohali. Himanshu also leads the top-scorer chart with nine goals.</p>.<p>Bottom-placed NEROCA lost to Kolkata's United SC 0-1 following a first-half goal by Sumay Shome (22nd) in Kalyani. </p>.<p>Results: SC Bengaluru: 0 lt to Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC: 1 (Kevisanyu Peseyie 9th); Sudeva Delhi FC: 1 (Harmanpreet Singh 51st) bt FC Bengaluru United: 0.</p>.<p>On Sunday: Delhi FC: 6 (Himanshu J 7th, 32nd, 62nd, Keisham Sanathoi Meetei 9th, Wungshung Lungleng 14th, Akash Tirkey 25th) bt MY-GMSC: 1 (Kean Lewis 80th); United SC: 1 (Sumay Shome 22nd) bt NEROCA FC: 0 </p>