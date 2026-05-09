<p>Bengaluru: A first-half hat-trick by the league’s top-scorer Himanshu Jangra (12th minute, 21st, 44th) saw Delhi FC hand a 5-1 drubbing to SC Bengaluru in Mohali on Saturday.</p>.<p>Devadath S (62nd) scored the consolation goal after the hour mark but Wungshung Lungleng (81st) and Akash Tirkey (90+5th) only piled on SCB’s misery.</p>.<p>The result also ended sixth-placed SCB’s (8 points in 7 matches) chances of promotion to the Indian Football League as the Bengaluru side fell too far behind while Delhi FC retook the lead with 16 points with just a round left in the season.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, FC Bengaluru United (14 points) dropped to second place in their group, which is also the last promotion spot. FCBU’s title chances, however, remain open as they will face bottom-placed GMSC in their last match, while Delhi FC will take on third-placed United Kolkata (14 points) in a three-way battle to the top. Both the matches are on May 14.</p>.<p>Earlier on Friday, FCBU recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory over visitors Sporting Club de Goa to jump to the top briefly of the I-League 2 table at the Dravid-Padukone Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Mohanraj Nallappan’s men were on the offensive from the get-go and registered their fourth win of the season to sit a point above second-placed Delhi FC, who have a game in hand.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Results:</strong></span> Delhi FC: 5 (Himanshu Jangra 12th minute, 21st, 44th, Wungshung Lungleng 81st, Akash Tirkey 90+5th) bt SCB: 1 (Devadath S 62nd).</p>.<p>United SC: 1 (Singte George Kom 90th) bt Sudeva Delhi FC: 0</p>.<p>On Friday: FC Bengaluru United: 4 (Lijo K 23rd, Akshunna Tyagi 63rd, Aenam Graffenberg Jurwa 82nd, Nikhil Raj Murugesh Kumar 90th) bt Sporting Club de Goa: 1 (Joel Colaco 94th).</p>.<p>NEROCA FC: 2 (Phijam Sanathoi Meetei 14th, Khanngam Horam 20th) drew with Karbi Anglong Morning Star: 2 (Rahul Kumar Paswan 28th, Phijam Vikash Singh 53rd).</p>