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I-League 2: SC Bengaluru's promotion hope ends with defeat to Delhi FC

Devadath S (62nd) scored the consolation goal after the hour mark but Wungshung Lungleng (81st) and Akash Tirkey (90+5th) only piled on SCB’s misery.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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