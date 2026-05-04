<p>Bengaluru: Sporting Club Bengaluru and FC Bengaluru United gave their title chances a crucial push on Sunday as both the I-League 3 clubs posted crucial victories over Delhi clubs at different venues.</p>.<p>The biggest one was for FCBU, who defeated table toppers Delhi FC 3-1 at the Dravid-Padukone CSE Arena here through goals from Lijo K (in pic) (10th minute), Chunsaba Bariam (53rd) and Shunjanthan Ragui (87th). The result pushed FCBU (11 points from 6 matches) to the second spot on the table and not two points behind the leaders.</p>.<p>SCB, on the other hand, put up a clinical show as second-half goals by Devadath S (53rd minute) and V Vignesh (90+6th) sealed a 2-0 victory to end their two-match losing run. The result pushed SCB to to sixth spot with eight points in six matches while Sudeva (7 points from 6) dropped to seventh spot.</p>.<p>Earlier on Saturday, Sporting Goa moved to the fourth place with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai's MYJ-GMSC 2-1 in Bambolim, Goa while title contenders Kolkata's United SC scrapped for a 1-1 draw against Assam's Karbi Anglong Morning Star before going a man down at the 82nd minute in Kolkata.</p>.<p>With just three rounds to go, FC Bengaluru United will host fourth-placed Sporting on May 8 while SC Bengaluru will continue to be in the national capital as they take on table topper Delhi FC on May 9.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Results:</span> FCBU: 3 (Lijo K 10th, Chunsaba Bariam 53rd, Shunjanathan Ragui 87th) bt Delhi: 1 (Akash Tirkey 51st); Sudeva: 0 lt to SCB: 2 (Devadath S 53rd, V Vignesh 90+6th).</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>On Saturday:</strong></span> United SC: 1 (Sumoy Some 61st) drew with Morning Star: 1 (Lalsiem Chongsoi 33rd); SC Goa: 2 (Joyson Goancar 9th, Ngangbam Naocha Singh 85th) bt GMSC: 1 (Shravan Shetty 64th).</p>