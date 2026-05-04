<p>Bengaluru: FC Agniputhra posted their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over visiting New Friends Club, Dantewada at the Dravid-Padukone CSE in a Group D encounter of the I-League 3.</p>.<p>Two quick goals in the second half by Godwin Johnson (71st) and Senthamil S (75th) sealed the victory for the Group D hosts, who are now top the group with seven points in three matches.</p>.<p>In the other group game, Gurugram's Royal Rangers FC posted a 2-1 victory over Techtro Swades United for their first win in the group.</p>.<p>FC Agniputhra will face Royal Rangers FC in their last group match at the same venue on May 5 with the objective to top the group and progress to the final stages of the league.</p>.<p>Baghpat FC (7 points) and New Friends (6), the other two teams in contention for top spot, will also face off in a crucial match on the same day.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Results:</strong></span> Agniputhra: 2 (Godwin Johnson 71st, Senthamil S 75th) bt New Friends: 0; Royal Techtro United: 1 (Ashwin Chakravarthy 85th) Rangers FC: 2 (Letzamang Haokip 52nd, 72nd).</p>