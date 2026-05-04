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I-League 3: FC Agniputhra beat New Friends 2-0

FC Agniputhra will face Royal Rangers FC in their last group match on May 5 with the objective to top the group and progress to the final stages of the league.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:41 IST
sportsFootballIndian football teamI League

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