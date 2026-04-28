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I-League 3: FC Agniputhra beat Techtro Swades United FC 3-0

The hosts extended their advantage two minutes before the half-time whistle as Senthamil S put it past the net after the goalkeeper saved a shot on target but had failed to gather the ball.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 03:41 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 03:41 IST
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