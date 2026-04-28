<p>Bengaluru: FC Agniputhra got their maiden I-League 3 campaign up and running with a comfortable 3-0 win over Himachal Pradesh’s Techtro Swades United FC at the Centre of Sports Excellence here on Monday. </p>.<p>Agniputhra featured three Bengaluru boys in Yohann Victor Britto, Godwin Johnson and Gautam Rajesh and it was forward Yohann, who on the counter, nudged it past TSUFC goalkeeper to hand Agniputhra a sixth-minute lead. </p>.I-League 2: Akshunna Tyagi brace seals victory for FC Bengaluru United.<p>The hosts then extended their advantage two minutes before the half-time whistle as Senthamil S (43rd) put it past the net after the goalkeeper saved a shot on target but had failed to gather the ball. </p>.<p>Techtro Swades United FC’s defence had another moment of miscommunication, and Player of the Match Godwin managed to poke the ball home in the 59th minute to wrap up three points in Agniputhra’s first-ever appearance in I League 3. </p>.<p>Agniputhra will next take on Banaras’ Baghpat FC on May 1.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold">Result: </span>Agniputhra: 3 (Yohann Victor Britto 6th, Senthamil S 43rd, Godwin Johnson 59th) bt Techtro Swades United FC: 0. </p>