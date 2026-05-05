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I-League 3: FC Agniputhra lose after controversial red card; request re-match

Agniputhra dropped to second spot following the defeat while Baghpath FC topped the group with a 9-0 victory over New Friends Club and progressed to the final phase of the league.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 18:27 IST
FootballSports NewsI-LeagueIndian football team

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