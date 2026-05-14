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I-League 3 rules 'confusion' costs FC Agniputhra dearly

Their request for a rematch of their group-topper deciding match against Royal Rangers FC has been rejected by the league's disciplinary committee.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 17:28 IST
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