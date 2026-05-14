I-League 3 rules 'confusion' costs FC Agniputhra dearly

<p>Bengaluru: FC Agniputhra were left all surprised on Thursday when they learnt of their exclusion from the final phase of the I-League 3 despite finishing inside the qualification zone during the group stages.</p>.<p>Adding to their agony, their request for a rematch of their group-topper deciding match against Royal Rangers FC (lost 0-2) following a red-card incident, as reported by DH on May 6, was also rejected by the league's disciplinary committee.</p>.<p>The six-team play-off stages, which start in Manipur's Imphal from Saturday, allotted spots to all four group toppers, besides the top two group runners-up based on points.</p>.<p>Upon conclusion of the group stages, Agniputhra, who hosted Group D, were among the best group runners-up with seven points, along with FC Raengdai from Group A. However, the Bengaluru-based club found its name missing from the fixture for the final phase revealed on Thursday.</p>.<p>When DH contacted All India Football Federation deputy secretary M Satyanarayan for clarity on the matter, he revealed that Agniputhra didn't make the cut under the league's rules.</p>.<p>With Kuppuraj FC pulling out of Group C, the remaining four teams played just three matches, while the rest of the teams in other groups played four. To ensure the best second-placed teams under such circumstances, the rules read, "the result in the match between the second-placed Participating Club and the bottom-placed Participating Club in their respective group shall be considered null and void."</p>.<p>Subequently, the rule dropped Agniputhra to third place while Chhaygaon FC from Group B qualified instead. </p>.<p>However, FCA remained unconvinced as a club official alleged that there was no oral or written communication from the organisers before the start of the group stages.</p>.I-League 3: FC Agniputhra lose after controversial red card; request re-match.<p><strong>Red card controversy</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, inaction on a request for a rematch on the red-card incident, where video evidence suggested Senthamil S never raised his elbow high enough for contact with a Royal Rangers player for a direct expulsion right before halftime, further made the club feel hard done.</p>.<p>While a draw at that point was enough to earn Agniputhra a direct qualification, the 10-man outfit conceded twice to lose the match.</p>.<p>The disciplinary committee stood by the referee (Junaid Tanji) and the match commissioner's (Ratheesh Kumar Velukuttynair) reports while the video evidence submitted by FC Agniputhra was ignored.</p>.<p>Satyanarayan further stated that any request for match replays can't be considered as it's not part of their system.</p>