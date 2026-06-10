'I'll be at next at World Cup' | Somalia referee Omar Artan receives heroic welcome back home

<p>Somali's referee Omar Artan who was denied entry to US for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026 </a>said decision to bar him from entering the country was "fate" and urged his fellow Somalis not to lose heart over it.</p><p>Artan, Africa's Referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at football' global showpiece, but was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the weekend.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Somalia's award-winning referee Omar Artan will not blow whistle after being turned back at Miami airport.<p>The Trump administration said that the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to 'suspected members of terror organisations'. </p><p>An administration official later said CBP officials had determined that Artan was a threat to national security.</p><p>"What happened has happened and it was fate. I'm grateful for the support FIFA gave me," Artan told reporters after arriving in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, and urged his supporters to stand behind their country.</p><p>“Somalia is ours, whether things are good or bad. I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country,” he said. </p><p>"I'm now in my country, and there's no other place I want to be." </p><p>"I'll be at the next World Cup and will continue to make Somalia proud. Despite what has happened to me, I'm not discouraged," Artan told more than 100 supporters and journalists.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iraq striker Aymen Hussein questioned for hours at Chicago airport: Report.<p>The Trump administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern before the World Cup, with Washington imposing a sweeping travel ban last year on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.</p><p>Earlier Iraqi striker Aymen Huseein was grilled for hours at Chicago airport. </p><p>A FIFA spokesperson said Artan would now not be able to train or officiate at the tournament, which is being held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and starts on Thursday.</p><p>It was not clear which game or games Artan would have refereed, although such information is typically only announced two to three days in advance.</p><p>Artan was issued a visa to travel to the US, last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya that processed it.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>