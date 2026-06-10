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'I'll be at next at World Cup' | Somalia referee Omar Artan receives heroic welcome back home

The Trump administration said that the US had denied Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to "suspected members ​of terror organisations".
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:38 IST
sportsFootballUSSports NewsFootball NewsSomaliaFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026controversies

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