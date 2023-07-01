India beat Lebanon on penalties to reach SAFF Championship final

India beat Lebanon to reach SAFF Championship final

The final will take place on July 4 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 22:35 ist
The Indian football team on Saturday beat Lebanon on penalties to reach the SAFF Championship final, where they will face Kuwait.

After a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate that stretched into extra time, the match went into penalties.

Sunil Chhetri began the scoring for India from the spot, before misses from Hassan Maatouk and Khalil Bader helped the Blue Tigers clinch a 4-2 win on penalties.

More to follow...

 

