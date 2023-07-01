India beat Lebanon on penalties to reach SAFF Championship final

The Indian football team on Saturday beat Lebanon on penalties to reach the SAFF Championship final, where they will face Kuwait.
After a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate that stretched into extra time, the match went into penalties.
Sunil Chhetri began the scoring for India from the spot, before misses from Hassan Maatouk and Khalil Bader helped the Blue Tigers clinch a 4-2 win on penalties.
The final will take place on July 4 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
More to follow...
