India likely to field weakened squad for Asian Games; Coach Stimac might not travel with team

India could travel for the Hangzhou Asian Games without some of their key players and coach Igor Stimac as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) continues to lock horns with the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs over the release of players selected for Asiad.
Country’s top division football league, ISL, begins on September 21 and is set to clash with the football competition of Hangzhou Asian Games which will start from September 19 to October 7.
This clash is set to weaken the Indian squad considerably as the ISL clubs are reluctant to let go of their main players ahead of the starting phase of the tournament.
As per the rules of the Hangzhou Games, teams were allowed to name Under-23 squads with three players allowed to be over the 23-year age mark. India had announced its 22-member squad last month and had named striker Sunil Chhetri, defender Sandesh Jhinghan, and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as the three senior players.
However, none of these players will reportedly be released by their clubs and India will be forced to field a weaker squad for the Asian Games. Chhetri, India’s highest goal scorer, and Sandhu play for Bengaluru FC while Jhingan plies his trade for FC Goa in the ISL.
Head coach Igor Stimac has been demanding the release of players from their respective ISL clubs for the Asia Cup but the negotiations between the clubs and AIFF have not yielded results in his favour.
As per a report in the Sportstar, Stimac’s role for the competition could be filled by Clifford Miranda, the U-23 men’s team coach.
The Asian Games do not fall under the international window as mandated by FIFA and that is why clubs are not obliged to release players for the national team.
India start their Asian Games campaign against the hosts China on September 19. The Blue Tigers then play Myanmar on September 21 and 24 respectively.