India likely to field weakened squad for Asian Games; Coach Stimac might not travel with team

India could travel for the Hangzhou Asian Games without some of their key players and coach Igor Stimac as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) continues to lock horns with the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs over the release of players selected for Asiad.

Country’s top division football league, ISL, begins on September 21 and is set to clash with the football competition of Hangzhou Asian Games which will start from September 19 to October 7.

This clash is set to weaken the Indian squad considerably as the ISL clubs are reluctant to let go of their main players ahead of the starting phase of the tournament.