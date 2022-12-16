SAFF Women's C'ship: India to open campaign vs Bhutan

India to open campaign against Bhutan in U-20 SAFF Women's Championship

The tournament is slated to take place in the Bangladesh capital from February 3 to 9

  Dec 16 2022, 17:12 ist
  updated: Dec 16 2022, 17:12 ist

India will open their campaign against Bhutan at the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship in Dhaka on February 3.

The tournament is slated to take place in the Bangladesh capital from February 3 to 9.

After crossing swords with Bhutan in the tournament opener, India will take on hosts Bangladesh on February 5, followed by Nepal on February 7 in a round-robin format.

The top two sides after the round-robin stage will face each other in the final, which will take place on February 9.

India fixtures:

February 3: India vs Bhutan

February 5: Bangladesh vs India

February 7: India vs Nepal

February 9: Final. 

