Indian football a 'gold mine' waiting to be explored, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes there is a "gold mine" of football talent in India that needs to be tapped so that the country can play a more significant role on the world stage.

"My target is to improve football in the world. And it is impossible that a country like India, 1.4 billion, is not on the football world map," former Arsenal manager Wenger said during a visit to India in his role as FIFA's chief of Global Football Development.

"My main target here is to convince people that there is a gold mine here, but at the moment it is not completely explored, exploited and encouraged," he added during a meeting with the president of the All India Football Federation on Monday.