Indian football coach and players denied entry at Kochi's Stadium

<p>Bengaluru: Indian football team members, including head coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/khalid-jamil-has-signed-a-two-year-contract-will-serve-as-full-time-india-coach-aiff-3678761">Khalid Jamil</a>, were denied entry at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi by the stadium authority over non-payment of dues by the Kerala Football Association ahead of the national team's Asian Cup Qualifier match against Hong Kong on March 31.</p><p>The incident took place on Thursday prior to a scheduled press conference by the state body that was to be attended by the coach and Kerala-origin players in the Indian team, including Bengaluru FC's forward Ashique Kuruniyan.</p><p>However, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which is in charge of the venue, denied them entry over non-payment of a deposit to book the stadium over the next four days for the match.</p><p>The media event, which was also to be attended by team members Sahal Abdul Samad and Bijoy Varghese, was eventually called off. </p>.Indian football looks to Jamil for answers.<p>The incident now casts a shadow of doubt over the hosting of the inconsequential match (India are already out of the qualification scenario) that is slated to kick off at 7 pm on March 31.</p><p>The venue is also scheduled to host training sessions and pre-match press conferences in the build-up to the encounter.</p><p>However, a source, in the know of the development, has confirmed to DH that the issue will be sorted out soon as All India Football Federation has been assured that all the dues will be cleared.</p><p>GCDA has maintained a strong stance towards clearance of dues over hosting matches this season as Kerala Blasters, who host their matches at the same venue in the Indian Super League, were also blocked over non-payment of dues ahead of their opening home match against Mumbai City FC last month.</p>