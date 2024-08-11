Indian football team head coach should be an Indian in future: Manolo Marquez

"National team plays when there is no ISL. You won't have any doubt that we will work very hard for the national team."

Target is 2027 Asian Cup

Having failed to make it to the third round of the joint 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers under Stimac, India are yet to qualify for the continental showpiece. The team will have to play in the qualifying round of the 2027 Asian cup from March next year onwards.

"The target is to improve the level of Indian football -- individually as players as well as a team. No doubt, that will not be immediate but will take time," said the experienced coach who has managed several lower division sides in the Spanish league. "Our target is to win every match, but the long term one is to qualify for the Asian Cup in 2027. We will get 6-7 games before the Asian Cup qualifiers," Marquez said.

"So, these two upcoming tournaments (Intercontinental Cup and VFF Tri-Nation Series) are important so that we can be in good seeding during the draw (for the Asian Cup qualifiers) in December this year."

Indian players must play abroad, even if it's in lower division

"The best players will have to play at the best level, against stronger opponents. That is how you grow as a player. That is why more Indian players should play in the ISL. That is why my advice to Indian players is to play abroad even if it is lower division leagues.

"They will learn more and improve more (by playing abroad). But the Indian players are comfortable playing in the ISL, in India but I want them to play abroad," Marquez said, adding that Indian football has improved in the last five years but can improve further.

Marquez also said he will pick I-League players for the national team, if they have the requisite level.