Indian-origin lads at FIFA World Cup

<p>Bengaluru: Few countries celebrate their successful expat population more than India. And there are plenty of them -- from entrepreneurs to scientists to academics. There is a smattering of sportspersons as well. But never has there been such a noticeable presence of “desi” flavor in a FIFA World Cup.</p>.<p>India sitting at No. 139 in the men’s FIFA world ranking chart is enough to know that the national squad is nowhere near the World Cup which kicks-off today. But once again, the sentiment of ‘one of our own’ has overwhelmed many as four players – Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand), Nishan Velupillay (Australia), Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) and Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar) – with Indian origin will be part of the football extravaganza. </p>.<p>Here is a look at the foursome with a local connection who are sure to earn a lot more followers from India in the next few weeks. </p>.<p>Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) </p>.<p>Under the initial tutelage of Hiroshi Miyazawa of Japan, Sarpreet Singh was born in Auckland to Indian parents in 1999. The attacking midfielder, who often plays as a winger, wore his maiden Kiwi national colours as part of New Zealand’s under-17 squad at the 2015 Oceania Football Confederation U-17 Championship before competing at two FIFA U-20 World Cups (2017 & 2019). Having impressed on the junior circuit, Sarpreet became a part of the ‘All Whites’ - the senior men’s NZ team - during their friendly match against Canada in 2018. His football journey that began in Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy as a seven-year-old, has taken Sarpreet to FC Bayern Munich to now land at the World Cup.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Opening Ceremony: Spotlight on Shakira and Burna Boy .<p>Nishan Matthew Velupillay (Australia): </p>.<p>Born to a Malaysian father of Sri Lankan Tamil descent and an Anglo-Indian mother, Nishan Velupillay is not your quintessential ‘Indian-origin’ pride. However, any sort of desi connection is enough to spur some interest. The winger made his international debut and also scored a goal for Australia during their World Cup qualifier game against China. The 25-year-old, born in Melbourne, has been a regular with the Socceroos after coach Tony Popovic took over in September 2024. “I guess it showcases the cultures we’ve got in this Australia squad, and it’s a proud (moment) for my family,” said Velupillay during a press conference on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Samuel Moutoussamy <br>(DR Congo): </p>.<p>With 57 caps for his national team, Samuel Moutoussamy was born in Paris, France with an Indo-Guadeloupean father and Congolese mother. Again, the traces of Indian heritage in the family tree has caught the attention of the most populated nation. </p>.<p>The 29-year-old Moutoussamy made his debut for DR Congo in 2019 and the defensive midfielder will be hoping to throw in all his experience of playing at multiple clubs (notably FC Nantes with 144 appearances) in Europe and South America onto the fields across North America at this World Cup. </p>.<p>Tahsin Mohammed <br>Jamshid (Qatar): </p><p>Trust a Malayali to be in every nook and corner of the world and there will be one representation at the World Cup too. Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, son of parents originally from Kannur in Kerala, is 19 years old and a part of Qatar’s World Cup squad. </p><p>The left winger’s tryst with football sprouted at the Aspire Football Academy in Qatar before being a part of several age-group national teams over the years. His steady rise with young legs will now be closely-watched and cheered on at the grandest global stage. </p>