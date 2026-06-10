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Indian-origin lads at FIFA World Cup

Here is a look at the foursome with a local connection who are sure to earn a lot more followers from India in the next few weeks.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 20:38 IST
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Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid. X
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid. X
Nishan Matthew Velupillay. X
Nishan Matthew Velupillay. X
Samuel Moutoussamy. X
Samuel Moutoussamy. X
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Published 10 June 2026, 20:38 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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